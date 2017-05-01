Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA Beach Soccer W/Cup: Sand Eagles vow to bomb out Iran

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

After beating Mexico in 9-goal thriller

By Monica Iheakam

Super Sand Eagles have vowed to go through to the knock-out stages of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, Bahamas 2017 after their triumph over Mexico.

The Sand Eagles Saturday night staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Mexico 5-4 in extra time of their Group B clash.

It was the Mexicans that initially took control of the contest after goals from Abdiel Villa, Angel Rodriguez and Ramon Maldonado.

However, the Audu Adamu led side responded with a pair of goals from Emeka Ogbonna and Azeez Abu before a late Victor Tale penalty resulted in the first regulation-time draw at Bahamas 2017.

Nigeria outlasted Mexico in the extra-time period, with Abu scoring the winner just seconds from the end to claim the two points on offer.

The Sand Eagles must win their final Group B game against Iran today to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

Coach Audu Adamu said yesterday that his boys are in high spirits ahead of the all-important final group game.

