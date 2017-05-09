FIFA investigate Paul Pogba’s transfer to Man United – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
FIFA investigate Paul Pogba's transfer to Man United
Daily Mail
FIFA have announced they have launched an investigation into Paul Pogba's world record £89.3million transfer from Juventus to Manchester United last summer. World football's ruling body have contacted United to ask for clarification about all aspects …
