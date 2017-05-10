FIFA may sanction Italian FA over handling of Muntari treatment

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura on Tuesday said Italian football authorities are likely to face disciplinary action over the treatment of Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari. Thirty-two-year-old Muntari was sent off after leaving the field claiming he was racially abused during a Serie A game. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he was initially…

The post FIFA may sanction Italian FA over handling of Muntari treatment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

