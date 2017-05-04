FIFA ranking: Eagles remain static

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are non-movers as they maintain their 40th position in the lastest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.

In Africa, the Eagles also remain in the number five position.

The Eagles non-movement may not come as a surprise as they were not in action last month.

Bafana Bafana of South Africa who will face the Eagles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo in June also did not make any movement.

Bafana maintain their 64th spot in the FIFA rankings.

Nigeria’s other Group E AFCON 2019 opponents Seychelles also maintained their 196th position. Only Libya changed their position as they moved up just one spot from 91st to 90th.

Two of the Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualifying group opponents, reigning African champions Cameroon and Algeria, maintained their number 33rd and 54th spots respectively, but Zambia dropped one spot to 98th in the world.

In the top 10 ranked nations in the world, there were no movement as all the teams maintained their positions.

Brazil maintained their number one position and are followed by Argentina, in third is Germany, Chile are fourth Colombia fifth, France occupy the sixth spot, Belgium seventh, Portugal eight, Switzerland ninth and Spain 10th.

The post FIFA ranking: Eagles remain static appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

