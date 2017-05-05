Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA Ranking : Eagles still 40th in the world

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By Monica Iheakam
SUPER Eagles neither gained nor depreciated in points as they re- mained unmoved at number 40 in the latest FIFA ranking for the month of May released yesterday.

This ensures they remain fourth in Africa behind Egypt, Senegal, Cameroon and Burkina Faso who also maintained their posi- tions. Super Eagles’ foes in next month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, South Africa are placed 64th in the world and 12th in the continent.

However, there were changes not minding the fact that the top 20 places stayed unaffected in the month under review. Madagascar climbed nine places up to 111th, with Malawi soaring 14 steps.

Overall, Brazil sit at the apex of the world with 1672 points, while Argentina are second with reigning world champions Germany on third place. The next Coca-Cola/FIFA ranking will be published on 1 June 2017.

