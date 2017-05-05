Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA rescinds Lionel Messi four match ban

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has had his four match ban rescinded by FIFA on Friday. He was banned from international matches for swearing at an assistant referee. FIFA said there was not enough evidence to support the stiff punishment. According to a statement by the football body, “The FIFA Appeal Committee has upheld the appeal …

The post FIFA rescinds Lionel Messi four match ban appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.