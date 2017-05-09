Pages Navigation Menu

FIFA to probe Pogba’s transfer to Man U

FIFA are set to investigate the world-record transfer of Paul Pogba to Manchester United from Juventus, according to AFP.

The news agency published a tweet revealing the news, which had been confirmed by a source at world football’s governing body on Tuesday.

No reason for the investigation has been given so far.

French midfielder Pogba was  transferred for around 105 million euros (£89 million) in August 2016 from Italian club Juventus, returning to Manchester United.

 

