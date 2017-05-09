FIFA to replace Blatter ethics judge

FIFA bosses on Tuesday recommended replacing the ethics judge who helped bring down Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, sources at football’s governing body said.

A five-hour long meeting of the all-powerful FIFA Council in Bahrain, chaired by president Gianni Infantino, has decided to replace German Hans-Joachim Eckert with Vasilios Skuris of Greece.

Similarly, ethics investigator Cornel Borbely is to be replaced by Colombia’s Maria Claudia Rojas.

The decision is set to be ratified by FIFA at its annual Congress, which convenes in Bahrain on May 11.

The decision not to re-elect Eckert and Borbely comes as they have both served their four-year terms.

However, it is likely to raise eyebrows as critics have accused Infantino of having a personal motive to replace Eckert and Borbely, as an ethics investigation was launched against the FIFA president last year.

