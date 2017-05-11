Fifa votes overwhelmingly to fast-track 2026 World Cup bid process – The Guardian
|
|
Fifa votes overwhelmingly to fast-track 2026 World Cup bid process
Fifa president Gianni Infantino speaks on Thursday at the governing body's congress in Bahrain. Photograph: STR/AP. World Cup. Fifa votes overwhelmingly to fast-track 2026 World Cup bid process. Decision to determine 2026 host will now take place on 13 …
