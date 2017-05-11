Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fifa votes overwhelmingly to fast-track 2026 World Cup bid process – The Guardian

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Fifa votes overwhelmingly to fast-track 2026 World Cup bid process
The Guardian
Fifa president Gianni Infantino speaks on Thursday at the governing body's congress in Bahrain. Photograph: STR/AP. World Cup. Fifa votes overwhelmingly to fast-track 2026 World Cup bid process. Decision to determine 2026 host will now take place on 13 …
FIFA Congress confirms next steps of the bidding process for the 2026 FIFA World CupFIFA.com
Which US city could host 2026 final?ESPN FC (blog)

all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.