Fight Fighters attacked by hoodlums in Zamfara

Some people, suspected to be hoodlums have attacked fire service personnel while performing their lawful duty at Hayin-Buba quarters in Gusau, Zamfarao. A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Gusau that the event happened on Saturday. He said the fire service personnel were attacked went they went to the area to …

The post Fight Fighters attacked by hoodlums in Zamfara appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

