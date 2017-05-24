Filip Lesniak Tottenham’s Future Still Unclear

Tottenham will take one last look at Filip Lesniak on the post-season trip to Hong Kong before considering whether to offer him a new contract.

Lesniak, 21, sees his current deal expire this summer and we understand Tottenham have yet to indicate a desire to agree an extension.

Several Championship clubs are interested in signing Lesniak on a Bosman free transfer this summer, as well as top-flight clubs in his native Slovakia, Czech Republic, Russia and Greece.

Lesniak, who is the grandson of Slovakia’s national team head coach Jan Kozak, joined Spurs’ academy from FC Kosice in January 2012.

Speaking to Aktuality this week, the youngster confirmed he had no idea yet if he would be remaining at Tottenham beyond the summer. He stated:

“Still I do not know what will happen. Nothing, we have not yet addressed.

The post Filip Lesniak Tottenham’s Future Still Unclear appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

