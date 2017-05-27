Film-maker to capture KZN rhino massacre on screen – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Film-maker to capture KZN rhino massacre on screen
Independent Online
Durban – London film-maker Ronit Shapiro will highlight the ongoing massacre of rhinos in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve in a new documentary being filmed this week. Unabated poaching in the reserve is rapidly pushing rhinos to the verge of extinction.
Rhino calf and mother butchered in KZN
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!