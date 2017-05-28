Film Review: The Hopeless, Desperate World of Slow Country – Nigeria Today
|
Film Review: The Hopeless, Desperate World of Slow Country
Nigeria Today
The fate of Eric Aghimien,- plus those of three of the principal actors in Slow Country, Aghimien's second feature length,- is inextricably tied to the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs) presented by Multichoice, the continent's largest pay tv …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!