Filmmaker Seun Egbegbe’s girlfriend gives birth to bouncing baby girl (photos) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Filmmaker Seun Egbegbe's girlfriend gives birth to bouncing baby girl (photos)
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian movie producer Seun Egbegbe has welcomed a beautiful baby girl with girlfriend, Oyenike Yusuf. Yusuf shared the good news on her Instagram page with photos of the beautiful baby. She also thanked God for the blessings bestowed on them.
Seun Egbegbe Movie maker's girlfriend delivers baby girl
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!