Finally Falz Opens Up On Relationship With Simi. See What He Said..

Speculations have surrounded the nature of the relationship between rapper, Falz and singer, Simi – two artistes working to make the ‘A list’ in Nigeria’s music industry. Rapper, Falz, has recently addressed rumors of a romantic relationship with singer, Simi, letting the whole world know both singers aren’t yet in a romantic relationship. Their first …

The post Finally Falz Opens Up On Relationship With Simi. See What He Said.. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

