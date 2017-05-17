Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Finally, Singer Harrysong Confirms Exit From Five Star Music Record Label

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Harrison Tare Okiri popularly known as Harrysong has confirmed his exit from record label, Five Star Music. According to reporters, Harrysong said he does not have any contract or under Five Star Music any longer and that he is running Alterplate now. It was also reported that they reach out to …

The post Finally, Singer Harrysong Confirms Exit From Five Star Music Record Label appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.