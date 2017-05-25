Finally, The Trailer For The Latest Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Here [Video]

I couldn’t help but laugh to myself when I watched the official trailer for Game of Thrones’ penultimate season, “Winter is Here”.

It wasn’t because I made a lame joke to myself (Game of Thrones is just one letter away from being the greatest of all time ;)) but rather because Cersei Lannister’s opening monologue made me want to sing Stealers Wheel’s Stuck In The Middle With You.

The trailer mainly features a whole lot of power mongering, as usual, and it just feels as if all the in-fighting is going to result in the Night King (above) turning all seven kingdoms into ice.

I mean, Cersei’s opening monologue concludes with a threat to “defeat whatever stands in our way” and then Daenerys Targaryen pops in and boasts she was “born to rule the Seven Kingdoms”.

We also see a few of our favourites, some taking to their respective seats on the throne, others just milling about in some dramatic way, either waving a sword or having sex.

Then there’s the grave warning from Davos Seaworth: “if they don’t unite to defeat the Night King, it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”

Oh, the truth bombs.

Check the trailer below:

Before you go, there is some the bad news.

This season comprises of only seven episodes – down from the usual 10 – and will only be airing on July 16.

Last year it aired in April and concluded in June.

Basically, a wait as long as winter itself.

[source:rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

