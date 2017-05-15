Pages Navigation Menu

Finally! Wizkid accepts second baby mama – TheNewsGuru

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Finally! Wizkid accepts second baby mama
TheNewsGuru
Nigerian pop star Wizkid, has finally accepted he is the father of the son Guinean –American model, Binta Diamond had for him. This came as a shock to every one because Wizkid has denied having a second baby mama in time past. Yesterday, a fan took to …
