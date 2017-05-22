Financial experts seek 12 per cent MPR to strengthen economic recovery

Some financial experts on Monday called for a downward review of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to 12 per cent from 14 per cent, to enhance economic recovery. They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Lagos that the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) should be…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Financial experts seek 12 per cent MPR to strengthen economic recovery appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

