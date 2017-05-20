Pages Navigation Menu

Find out what a kidnapper did with a ransom of N12million he collected from his victims

Posted on May 20, 2017

A kidnapper has been arraigned by the Department of State Service ( DSS)  at a Lokoja High Court for the kidnap of a victim who was forced to pay N12m as ransom. The court heard how the suspect, Momodu Onuku, paid debts and bought a Volkswagen Golf car from his N2.5m share of the ransom. …

