Fire at Oba of Lagos’ palace may have destroyed traditional regalia – NEMA

“The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately,” the official said.

The post Fire at Oba of Lagos’ palace may have destroyed traditional regalia – NEMA appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

