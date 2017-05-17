Pages Navigation Menu

Fire breaks out at Singapore Changi Airport T2

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 caught fire on Tuesday evening and resulted in significant flight delays as stranded passengers were evacuated to Terminal 3 after the incident. “Three people were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation. “All flights departing and arriving at Terminal 2 have been moved to Terminal 3 until further notice,” said Changi…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

