Fire guts section of Oba of Lagos’ palace

A section of the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, on Lagos Island, has been gutted by fire.

It was gathered that a part of the Iga Iduganran went up in flames from a fire said to have started from an air condition in an apartment inside the palace, destroying furniture and other household items in the apartment.

Sources said their attentions were attracted to the inferno around 1.30pm when smokes started billowing to the sky, prompting a crowd to move to the palace. Thick smoke was seen enveloping the atmosphere from inside the palace at Iga Idugaran on Lagos Island.

As of the time of filling this report, many people seen hanging around the palace, just as the entrance gate was shut to the crowd.

Fire fighters from the Lagos State Fire Service, Shari Iganmu and Ilupeju stations were seen battled to put out the raging fire.

JOSHUA BASSEY

