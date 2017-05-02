Pages Navigation Menu

Fire Outbreak at Oba of Lagos’ Palace

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There has been a fire outbreak at the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, on Lagos Island.

Channels Television reports that it was a minor fire, which did not affect the main sections of the palace.

It was gathered that the fire, which started in the afternoon, attracting a crowd to the place, was eventually put out by firefighters.

