Firm partners Lagos State on digital library

The Lagos State Government has launched the Educate Lagos digital learning platform, which was developed by Kotivu LMS Limited, proprietors of Nigeria’s foremost eLearning platform, www.kotivu.ng.

Educate Lagos is a digital library designed to make it easier for primary and secondary schools students to access educational contents with ease.

The firm, apart from designing the framework for the digital platform, also sourced for some of the uploaded contents and provided courses for the Learning Management System. The library plays host to materials that will prove useful to students in various stages of education, and provide aids to research and vocational training.

Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Education, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, in his remarks at the launch of the digital platform said: “this platform has over 1,600 video tutorials and 2,000 study aids on core subjects for primary and senior secondary school curriculum.”

The development, he said, is in keeping with the implementation plan for the 360 Degree Education Policy run by the Ambode’s administration.The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kotivu LMS Limited, Stephen Ojji, described the outfit as one with a robust system that thrives on its value proposition and cost effectiveness for both individuals and corporate organisations. It also offers a great opportunity to the society because its value has a multiplier effect on the economy at large.

Features of the educatelagos.com platform include a digital library, content categorisation, learning discussion forum, online cloud content submission, online store and a job centre.

It is worthy to note that the agenda of the Lagos State Government is supported by the delivery of premium content made available through Kotivu.ng, a social impact educational software business that features the best corporate training courses in a modern LMS design.

Located in Lagos State, the company exists to make learning more productive by offering affordable and engaging eLearning solutions to individuals, businesses, corporations and institutions in the country and beyond.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

