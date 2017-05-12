Firm rewards winners in malaria essay competition

RAVIMAL Essay competition organised by Miral Pharm Ltd has come to a successful close.

According to the project coordinator, Ravimal End Malaria for Good essay competition, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ugo-Amadi, the essays were assessed based on their ingenuity, structure, insightfulness, content and language style and creativity by Dr Jane Ifechelobi of the Department of English and Dr Obinna Ifechelobi of the Dept of Clinical Pharmacy, both of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka.

The award ceremony which took place at NAU, Awka had in attendance the National President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria who doubles as the Consul- General of Pakistan to Nigeria, Ahmed Yakasai, the National Secretary, Pharm. Gbolagade Iyiola, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Prof Charles Esimone and several other dignitaries.

Three star prizes and over 20 consolation prizes were presented. The star prizes include: First position, one year scholarship (N100,000) plus a factory visit to India; second, one year scholarship (N100,000) plus a laptop computer; and the third position, one year scholarship (N100,000).

The first prize went to Victor Aniagu of the Department of Applied Biochemistry. The second prize went to Asomba Chinonso of the Department of Electronics and Computer Engineering and Friday Chizurum of the Faculty of Medicine

Chairman of the occasion, GMD, Krisoral Group of Companies, Chief Chris Oranu Chidume said Miral Pharm is taking a road less traveled by calling for essays. He also praised Miral for the new approach taken at uncovering executable ideas that will move the country closer to victory in the war against malaria. He called Ravimal a best in class product well positioned for treatment of malaria.

Managing Director, Miral Pharm Ltd, Mr. Onyeka Onyeibor said Ravimal ‘End Malaria for good’ Essay is a deliberate search for ideas, “ending malaria is an achievable and a worthwhile pursuit – saving 1000 lives daily.”

Yakasai, who presented the award to the star prize winner, Victor Aniagu,praised the efforts of Miral Pharm in the war against malaria and the drive to continue to support the development of youths and education in Nigeria.

He said that National Universities Commission has approved to work with Miral Pharm and Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria at making this competition an annual National Event with the aim of bringing out the best in Nigerian students.

