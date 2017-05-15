Firm sues Air Force officers, others over alleged arrest

A limited liability company, Lotabin Integrated Limited, has dragged Air Vice Marshall Morgan, Flight Lt Anyebe, Officer in-Charge of Airforce Base, Ikeja, Lagos Police Commissioner and Inspector-General of Police, before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, over the alleged arrest and brutalisation of one Mufu Adedokun and Shakiru Kazeem, engaged by the company to keep watch over its land, situated at Origanrigan village, Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos State, which was allegedly invaded by Airforce personnel.

The company also wants the court to restrain the Lagos State Police Commissioner from further arresting and detaining Mufu Adedokun and Shakiru Kazeem.

The company is further claiming the sum of N6 million as damages against the defendants, for the arrest, torture, detention and harassment of the duo, for carrying out their lawful duties to the company.

A director of the company, in an affidavit in support of the suit, averred that the company bought the said land, which is a subject matter in the suit, from the Kazeem family and took possession of same since 2011 without any hindrance from any quarter, until the place was invaded by Airforce personnel on May 6, 2017, where Mufu Adedokun and Shakiru Kazeem were arrested, assaulted, brutalised and detained.

The director further averred that after Mufu Adedokun and Shakiru Kazeem were handed over to the police, they were detained from morning till about 8p.m., on May 6, having been physically and mentally tortured.

According to the averment, “Upon investigation, it was discovered that the Airforce men who came upon the land, where Mufu Adedokun and Shakiru Kazeem were picked up and tortured came from the Airforce Base Ikeja and were men of the Airforce Base, Ikeja under the command and control of the Officer in-Charge of Airforce Base, Ikeja.

“On May 8, officers under the state Police Commissioner came for Mufu Adedokun and Shakiru Kazeem, who could not even move as a result of brutalization and manhandling they went through in the hands of the Airforce personnel who invaded the land on May 6.

“Worried over what Mufu Adedokun and Shakiru Kazeem had suffered so far, we briefed our lawyer, who instituted this case, to save the applicants from their fundamental rights being further breached and violated,” the director added.

The post Firm sues Air Force officers, others over alleged arrest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

