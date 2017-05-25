Firm unveils plans to boost SMEs’ competitiveness

GoOnline Nigeria has announced plans to roll out a business growth programme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria to enhance their competitiveness.

GoOnline is a business growth programme for SMEs in Nigeria delivered by an alliance of programme partners and SME growth drivers across the technology, internet, payments, financial services, media and allied industries.

Foluso Busari, Executive Director of GoOnline said at a stakeholders’ retreat in Lagos that the programme will aggregate Nigerian entrepreneurs and SMEs to lead and unlock business innovation, efficiency, competitiveness and profitability in the digital age.

According to him, GoOnline programme partners representing SME growth drivers in the technology, banking and financial services, media and other sectors have a shared vision to unlock entrepreneurial possibilities that foster innovation, job creation and overall economic growth across the SMEs sector in Nigeria. “SMEs are a very important component of the Nigerian economy and are regarded as engine of sustainable growth. SMEs also hold potentials to contribute higher proportion to GDP in Nigeria with targeted initiatives like GoOnline Nigeria to unlock potentials in the sector and build a stronger SME sector. Consistent commitment to the development of strong SMEs sector can be unlocked by implementing initiatives like access to finance and financial incentives; basic and technological infrastructure and a commitment to building domestic expertise and knowledge,” he stated.

Busari noted that the Nigerian SME ecosystem is well positioned with increasing telephony subscriptions and penetration across the country, which is also driving internet access among a growing population of connected Nigerians. He said the GoOnline business growth programme will be delivered for the following demographics: SMEs that have no Internet presence at all and wish to start selling their goods and services online; SMEs that already have websites but are not recording online sales.

SMEs that sell online on third-party markeplaces but do not have their own websites; Small businesses planning to open their own micro-enterprise or already run their own small business; Entrepreneurs interested in business but may or may not be familiar with basic business concepts; Entrepreneurs that use some technology in their business or for personal purposes but do not maximize the use of technology in managing their business.

Entrepreneurs interested in learning how internet and ICT tools can help them run their business; Entrepreneurs interested in brief, practical and relevant hands-on training on internet for business and; Entrepreneurs interested in learning, exchanging ideas and networking with other entrepreneurs.

