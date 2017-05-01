FIRS presses for more revenue collection with technology, collaboration – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
|
FIRS presses for more revenue collection with technology, collaboration
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Following the revenue collection to the tune of N3.3 trillion in 2016, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) presses forward to generate more this year. To achieve this, the FIRS will leverage technology, persuasion and enforcement on recalcitrant …
Obasanjo Lauds FIRS Boss, Tunde Fowler's Achievements
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!