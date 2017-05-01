FIRS presses for more revenue collection with technology, collaboration

Following the revenue collection to the tune of N3.3 trillion in 2016, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) presses forward to generate more this year.

To achieve this, the FIRS will leverage technology, persuasion and enforcement on recalcitrant taxpayers, and partnership with key stakeholders like the media.

Tunde Fowler, executive chairman, FIRS, said this in Lagos in an interactive session with the media.

The session addressed the challenges of tax reporting by journalists as well as rudiments of taxation, among other issues.

Represented by Nneka Ifekwuna, deputy director, communication and SERVICOM department, Fowler emphasised on various measures put in place towards the realisation of Service’s mandate, which is to generate revenues for sustainable development.

Some of the measures include waiver of interest and penalty, expanding the tax net, ease of tax payment, and improved collaboration with the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to ensure that MDAs remit taxes such as Withholding Tax (WHT) Value Added Tax (VAT) promptly through the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

Others include collaboration with the Joint Tax Board and State of Internal Revenue Services on several fronts such as Taxpayer Enlightenment, Tax Enforcement and registration of new taxpayers, Tax Education, Enlightenment and Media Campaigns, Inter-agency Collaboration ICT Infrastructure, Integrated Tax Administration System, (ITAS), Online Mechanisms, and Integrated Stamp Duties Services, among others.

Speaking on Basic Principles of Taxation, Mark Anthony C. Dike, retired director, Tax Policy and Legislation Federal Inland Revenue Service, said the taxpayer offers to provide economic resources through payment of taxes to obtain welfare while the government accepts the offer and uses the economic resources to create wealth for the society.

The returns received by the citizens/taxpayers for the tax payment are good public service, adequate public facilities and infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, schools, health centres and hospitals.

Explaining further, he said Taxes are imposed and collected by governments for the sole purpose of providing public goods and services to the citizenry.

“In any modern society, taxes oil the wheel of national development. Any responsible government, therefore, exists to cater for the needs of its citizens. The moment that it ceases to do so, it loses any claim to legitimacy,” Dike told journalists.

