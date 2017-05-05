Pages Navigation Menu

FIRS shuts Alliance and General Insurance over N2.4bn tax debt

Posted on May 5, 2017

In continuation of its tax compliance efforts, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), on Thursday, sealed the 11-floor headquarters of Alliance and General Insurance Company in Lagos, as well as Delta Transport Service and Grand Hotels in Asaba.
Alliance and General Insurance, which has its headquarters in Lagos, was sealed by an FIRS enforcement team over its Company Income Tax debt of N2,413,055,386.69.
The team also shut MYD Telecoms Company Limited also in Lagos, which owes N26,247,856.50. It also sealed off Brick and Cable Limited, Lagos Island. The company has tax liabilities that included Value Added Tax and Company Income Tax of N155,460,310.22.
In Asaba, capital of Delta State, the FIRS team sealed the offices of the Delta Transport Service Limited and Grand Hotels Limited.
Mrs. Ruth Mandeun, leader of the enforcement team, said the companies ignored notices sent to them and failed to take advantage of the one-month window offered by the FIRS. Delta Transport Service owes N243,146,108, while Grand Hotels Limited has liabilities of N14,402,762. 75.
In Owerri, Imo State, the FIRS shut Macol Construction Company Limited over its tax debt of N2,938,069.37; First Eye Resources Nigeria Limited, which owes N6,844,099.46 and Boko Nigeria Limited, indebted to the tune of N250,000.

