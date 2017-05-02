First Batch of NNPC’s 3,000MW Power Plants Ready in 2019, Says Baru

By Chineme Okafor in Houston, Texas

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has disclosed that the first batch of the three new gas fired power plants it plans to build in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano with its joint venture partners will be completed by 2019, to boost power generation in the country.

The corporation also stated that within the same period, it would increase the crude oil production capacity of its exploration and production (E&P) arm, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to 300,000 barrels per day (bd), before moving it further to 700,000bd.

NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, said this on Tuesday at the ongoing 2017 edition of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, United States of America.

Baru, who was represented by NNPC’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Saidu Mohammed, at the conference, added that the three plants combined will generate up to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

According to him, NNPC currently has interest in two power plants in Okpai, Delta State and Afam, Rivers State, which were built on its Joint Venture (JV) partnership with Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Shell. The two plants collectively generate up to 1,000MW.

Mohammed said the corporation would be providing up to 4,000MW of electricity to Nigeria’s grid when the three plants are completed.

More to follow…

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

