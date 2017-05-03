First Conference for Adventist Foodies Held in California – Adventist Review
|
Adventist Review
|
First Conference for Adventist Foodies Held in California
Adventist Review
Bite Size Talks, a platform to explore the intersections between faith and food, held its first faith-based food conference at West Covina Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church in West Covina, California, United States, on April 23. The one-day event …
Seventh-Day Adventist Pastor Comes Out As Bisexual, Resigns From Church
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!