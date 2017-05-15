Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

First direct flight from Sierra Leone to Banjul, Dakar – The Patriotic Vanguard

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Patriotic Vanguard

First direct flight from Sierra Leone to Banjul, Dakar
The Patriotic Vanguard
The Minister of Transport and Aviation Leonard Balogun Koroma, has on behalf of President Ernest Bai Koroma, Thursday May 15, at the Lungi International Airport received the first direct flight in three years from Sierra Leone to Banjul, The Gambia and …
[ May 15, 2017 ] The people are talking – but those in power are not listening Dele Awoonor-GordonSierra Leone Telegraph

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.