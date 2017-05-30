First lady, Aisha Buhari lays hospital foundation in Katsina

The First lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, on Thursday laid the foundation of a 50-bed capacity maternal and child hospital in Daura, Katsina State. She said the project would be completed this year. Hajiya Buhari said the project was being carried out by her NGO ,the Aisha Buhari Foundation, adding that similar hospitals will be …

The post First lady, Aisha Buhari lays hospital foundation in Katsina appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

