First Look! Official Photos from #BAAD2017 – Adesua Etomi & Banky W’s Introduction
We are high off the #BAAD2017 Love right now. Enjoy the first set of official photos from Adesua Etomi and Banky W‘s introduction today. The bride Adesua looked stunning in a red dress by Toju Foyeh. Her makeup was by her fave makeup artist T.Alamode Beauty and jewellery by Gbenga Artsmith. Her groom matched her in […]
