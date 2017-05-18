First private varsity takes off in Cross River State

The first ever-private university in Cross River state, Arthur Jarvis University (AJU) commenced academic activities recently with the matriculation of 120 students.

The Head Of Service (HOS) of the federation, Mrs. Angela Oyo-Ita who formally performed the opening and unveiling of its logo at the institution’s main campus in Akpabuyo local government area of the state enjoined the management to inculcate in the students, good moral values so that they can graduate and become truly useful citizens of the country.

She specifically tasked the authorities to emulate top institutions like Harvard and other top universities across the world by emphasising on character and learning.

Oyo-Ita who felt honored to witness the take off of the first private university in the state lauded Jarvis initiative for investing in education, which she said, was capable of transforming the society to enviable heights.

While commending the proprietor of the university, Mr. Arthur-Jarvis Archibong for his foresight, the HOS pointed out that the institution would improve the socio-economic well being of the host community and the state as a whole, adding that investment in education was the surest way to achieving success and breakthrough in any given country.

She said, “as I officially declare open the commencement of this university today, I wish to commend the proprietor for nursing the idea to invest in education. I am well convinced that this university will add economic value to Akpabuya local government and the state in general”.

On his part, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Julian Osuji disclosed that the school is founded on strong academic principles by seasoned educationists, with the aim of grooming students to be future ambassadors of the university and the country through moral discipline and academic excellence. “As we commence academic work, I wish to advise students to be dedicated to their studies and moral values.

“Arthur Jarvis university is a great institution that stands proudly as a citadel of moral discipline and academic excellence’’.

Chairman of the institution’s Board of Trustees, Prof. Bassey Asuquo disclosed that the university is taking off with 10 departments and 15 programmes with an assurance that the institution will compliment the state government’s efforts in lifting the state from her educationally disadvantaged status.

