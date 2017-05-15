Fitch review demonstrates confidence in us – Ken Ofori Atta – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Fitch review demonstrates confidence in us – Ken Ofori Atta
Myjoyonline.com
Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta is attributing the change in Ghana's credit outlook by Fitch as a demonstration of confidence in the current team managing the economy. Ratings Agency Fitch last Friday, reviewed Ghana's credit rating outlook from …
We're sorry for removing genuine names from payroll – Ken Ofori-Atta
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!