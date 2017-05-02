Five facts about International Workers Day

Here are five facts worth remembering on Workers Day 2017. 1. Hundreds of countries around the world have recognized International Workers’ Day, although only about 60 actually celebrate the holiday. 2. The U.N.’s International Labor Organization has found that as the population of the world approaches 7 billion people, 3 billion are employed and about …

The post Five facts about International Workers Day appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

