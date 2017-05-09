Five lions flee South Africa’s Kruger park – The Australian
Five lions flee South Africa's Kruger park
Armed South African wildlife rangers and police have scoured farmland around a small town near the Mozambican border for five lions that escaped from the country's main national park. The animals broke free from the Kruger park on Monday morning close …
