Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Week Paris “The Wedding Party,” “Dinner,” “76” selected for 5th edition – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


News Agency of Nigeria

Nollywood Week Paris "The Wedding Party," "Dinner," "76" selected for 5th edition
Pulse Nigeria
The fifth edition of the Nollywood Week Festival has been announced and this is everything you need to know. Published: 3 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · The Wedding Party official poster play. The Wedding Party official poster …
Gidi Blues, Green White Green, others listed for 2017 Nollywood Week Paris awardsVanguard
Spotlight on the 5th Edition of the Nollywood Week Festival – 2017African Herald Express (blog)
Five Nigerian Movies Selected For Nollywood Week Paris AwardsNTA News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.