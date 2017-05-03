Nollywood Week Paris “The Wedding Party,” “Dinner,” “76” selected for 5th edition – Pulse Nigeria
|
News Agency of Nigeria
|
Nollywood Week Paris "The Wedding Party," "Dinner," "76" selected for 5th edition
Pulse Nigeria
The fifth edition of the Nollywood Week Festival has been announced and this is everything you need to know. Published: 3 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · The Wedding Party official poster play. The Wedding Party official poster …
Gidi Blues, Green White Green, others listed for 2017 Nollywood Week Paris awards
Spotlight on the 5th Edition of the Nollywood Week Festival – 2017
Five Nigerian Movies Selected For Nollywood Week Paris Awards
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!