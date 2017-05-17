Pages Navigation Menu

Five PDP lawmakers dump party, join APC

In Ondo State, five members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were reported to have dumped PDP and defected to All Progressives Congress,APC. Information reaching us reads that the five are in the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers are being received by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the Deputy State chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin.

Details later:

 

