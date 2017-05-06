Five star KCCA a point away from retaining Uganda league title

Kampala,Uganda | KCCA MEDIA| KCCA moved to within a point of retaining their Azam Uganda Premier League title following a commanding victory over Kirinya Jinja at Lugogo on Saturday.

Derrick Nsibambi scored a brace in addition to further strikes from Sulaimon Akinyemi, Geoffrey Sserunkuma and Noel Nasassira in the 5-1 victory.

Coach Mike Mutebi named youngsters Mustapha Kizza and Peter Magambo in a lineup that had Douglas Kisembo in goal while league leading striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma was partnered with in-form Derrick Nsibambi upfront.

Victory consequently moved KCCA to 57 points, five ahead of nearest challengers. Villa who also won against Soana.

With three games left, KCCA now require to only avoid defeat against Lweza in the next encounter on Tuesday to retain their crown.

