Five year old boy shred N2.2million to pieces

A five-year-old Chinese toddler who was left home unattended by his parents did wonders with his parent’s cash. The boy, from Qingdao, reportedly ripped into tiny bits bank notes estimated to be worth N2.2m. The kid is said to must have discovered the stash while playing and had no clue what the secretly kept pieces …

The post Five year old boy shred N2.2million to pieces appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

