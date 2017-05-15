Pages Navigation Menu

Fix stomach before road – Cleric tells government

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Bishop of Anglican Diocese in Osun, Bishop Isaac Oluyamo on Sunday tasked government at all levels to prioritize the basic needs of the people, before considering infrastructural development, saying what sustains the existence of human should take prominence over other things. The cleric gave the charge during a special sermon organised for Nigeria Union […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

