Manchester United permit Zlatan Ibrahimovic rehab at club
Daily Mail
Manchester United permit Zlatan Ibrahimovic rehab at club
Daily Mail
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be allowed to complete his rehabilitation from major knee surgery at Manchester United despite uncertainty over his future at the club. Ibrahimovic vowed on Tuesday to resume his playing career following an operation to repair …
'Fixed, done and stronger' – Zlatan Ibrahimovich has positive update for Manchester United fans
Ibrahimovic shares recovery update
