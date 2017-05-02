Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United permit Zlatan Ibrahimovic rehab at club – Daily Mail

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Manchester United permit Zlatan Ibrahimovic rehab at club
Daily Mail
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be allowed to complete his rehabilitation from major knee surgery at Manchester United despite uncertainty over his future at the club. Ibrahimovic vowed on Tuesday to resume his playing career following an operation to repair
'Fixed, done and stronger' – Zlatan Ibrahimovich has positive update for Manchester United fansIrish Independent
Ibrahimovic shares recovery updateSBS – The World Game

all 132 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.