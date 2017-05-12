Pages Navigation Menu

Flash: Bala Mohammed Granted Bail For N500million

Posted on May 12, 2017

Bala Mohammed Granted Bail. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday granted the former FCT Minister, Bala Mohammed bail in the sum of N500m and two sureties in like sum. According to Dailypost, In his ruling, Justice Abubakar Talba held that one of the sureties must be a Senator, while the other must …

