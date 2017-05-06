Flooding: Oyo orders removal of 200 illegal structures on waterways
In its bid to reduce the effects of flooding as a result of heavy rainfall, Oyo State Government has ordered the removal of no fewer than 200 illegal structures at Ojoo Round-about, Ojoo Area in Ibadan. It also disclosed that about 24 rivers will be dredged as part of the proactive measures to mitigate against […]
