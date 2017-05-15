Floods kill 26 in Kenya

At least 26 persons were killed and 24,803 others displaced in 13 counties across Kenya by raging flash floods following heavy rains, a humanitarian agency said on Monday.

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) said the flash floods caused widespread destruction of property and infrastructure.

They also disrupted activities such as farming and education in various areas of the country.

The most affected regions are in the coastal, central, north-eastern and other parts of western Kenya where heavy rains washed away bridges and blocked several roads.

“The floods have also led to huge livestock losses in some areas, displacement of communities and disruption of livelihoods.

“The huge losses of livestock are exposing communities that have been affected by drought, further hampering their effective recovery,” KRCS Secretary-General, Abbas Gullet said in a statement.

He said that approximately 6,906 people had been displaced in the coastal region following heavy rains and flooding in four counties, namely Kilifi, Mombasa, Taita Taveta and Kwale.

He added that the heavy rains had also resulted in significant infrastructural damage to bridges, roads and water pipelines, and disruption of community livelihoods.

According to the Red Cross, assessments are ongoing to determine the scale of the damage and the required interventions.

Forecasts from Kenya Meteorological Department indicate that rainfall is expected to continue over several parts of the country, with high intensity in western and coastal regions, as well as central highlands, notably areas around Mt. Kenya.

The situation is compounded by the fact that the ground is saturated and most of the rain water it received is converted to runoff.

People residing in areas near major rivers, had been put on high alert and advised to move to higher ground as the water level is rising

Some rivers have burst their banks leaving a trail of destructions and displacing many families.

The post Floods kill 26 in Kenya appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

