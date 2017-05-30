Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Florida strippers suffer DIARRHEA onstage at nightclub

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A popular strip club has closed after several of the dancers suffered violent diarrhea onstage after eating ‘bad shrimp’ from a free buffet at the venue. Customers started puking after they noticed a ‘bad smell’ and saw a ‘stream of brown liquid gush over the stage’ at the X-rated joint in Jacksonville, Florida, last Friday. […]

The post Florida strippers suffer DIARRHEA onstage at nightclub appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.